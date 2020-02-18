Disha Patani can't stop missing her pet Bella, posts an adorable post on Instagram

Tied up with the promotions of Malang for several weeks and the shoot of her next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha Patani had been missing, not beau Tiger Shroff but Bella, her pet dog. Yesterday, it was playing time with the pooch whom the actor considers her biggest stress-buster. Patani also has a pet cat, Jasmine, vying for her affection.

Taking to her Instagram account, Patani shared two pictures and a video with her pet and captioned it- My bella, followed by flowers and a heart. For all the people who have pets in their homes, this post is priceless.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram My bellað¸ð¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onFeb 16, 2020 at 10:31pm PST

There are a lot of Bollywood celebrities that are extremely fond of pets and are very affectionate towards them. In fact, a lot of them have turned vegans for their safety and welfare. Coming back to Patani, she's currently basking in the glory of the success of Malang and is now gearing up for Radhe with Salman Khan and KTina with Ekta Kapoor.

