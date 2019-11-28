Disha Patani flies for a mini-vacation with her mini-girl gang

Disha Patani is suddenly flooded with multiple offers and she's working really hard. She has as many as three films coming up in 2020, the first one being Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor. This romantic thriller is releasing on February 14, 2020.

Her next film is a big one, the Salman Khan-Randeep Hooda starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhudeva, which arrives in the cinema halls on Eid 2020. And lastly, she also has a film with Ekta Kapoor titled KTina. Given she's likely to have a grueling schedule, she has flown with her mini-girl gang for a mini-vacation.

She's holidaying and clearly enjoying her much-needed vacation. She took to her Instagram account to share two pictures and she indeed looks gorgeous. She's celebrating her vacation and could be seen at a monastery. Take a look at the pictures right here:

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff couldn't stop herself from commenting on the picture and wrote- Cutie

She posted an Instagram story where she wrote- Finally a mini vacation. Here it is:

In another story, she posed with her two friends and looked breathtaking. We must say Patani indeed is one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the industry today. Check the story out:

When it comes to the box-office, Disha Patani has been hitting the ball out of the park every time. Be it M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 or Bharat, all these films have been massively successful. She really seems to be the lucky charm of the actors and directors she works with. Will her enviable streak continue in 2020 with the aforementioned three films as well? Let's see!

