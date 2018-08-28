Disha Patani: Hrithik one of the most dignified people I have met

bollywood

Disha Patani responds to reports that she walked out of the project because Hrithik Roshan allegedly flirted with her

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has rubbished reports claiming that Hrithik Roshan flirted with her, calling the superstar a "dignified" person. There were reports that Disha walked out of the project because Hrithik allegedly flirted with her, something that she termed as "childish and irresponsible gossip".



Hrithik Roshan

"There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. "It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something this trivial. There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," Disha told in a statement.

The 25-year-old actor said she has high regard for Hrithik Roshan and he features amongst the top names on her wish list to work with. Disha Patani is currently shooting Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif among others. Bharat revolves around the story of a son's promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. Bharat revolves around the story of a son's promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

