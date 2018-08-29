Disha Patani is giving us all some major fitness goals with this video!

bollywood

Disha Patani is currently preparing for her character, Radha, for her upcoming flick Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Disha Patani/Picture Courtesy: @dishapatani

The Bharat actress Disha Patani is known for her fit bod and sultry looks! If it wasn't her adorable smile to die for, then it would have been her chiselled physique one would fall head over heels.

Disha Patani is not only a fashionista one should follow, but also a fitness freak one can look forward to! After leaving us all in awe of her hotness during the Lakme Fashion Week's ramp walk, the actress has once again left us startled with her latest fitness video.

Disha Patani recently uploaded a post which stated, "After my knee injury trying to get back into the business, “strengthening “the first day of back salto not clean but will get there soon @rahulsuryavanshi27 @nadeemakhtarparkour88" [sic]

Disha, if this is not clean, then what is?!

