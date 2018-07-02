Disha Patani looks like a beautiful mermaid in this grey swimsuit

Disha Patani's latest photo in a swimsuit is making headlines

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani

Disha Patani, the social media sensation, is back with yet another scintilating post of hers. The actress recently uploaded a picture of hers in a monokini at the beach, and looks absolutely mesmerising!

Disha took to her Instagram account to share this resplendent photo of hers sizzling in a swimsuit. Clicked on a scenic beach location, the photo received many positive comments - right from praising her beauty, to her efforts into martial training and hardcore fitness regime.

ðÂÂÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJun 29, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

Baaghi 2 actress is undoubtedly a water baby and her Instagram account is proof to it. The diva time and again rushes by the beach to enjoy her vacation. Very recently, Disha posted visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour on social media. The actress is getting trained by a Trapeze artist for her role in Salman Khan's Bharat, and will learn the tricks within a month that takes years to master.

Disha plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film and has started with her training in Mumbai with a local trainer.

Also Read: Disha Patani To Learn Circus Tricks In A Month That Take Years To Master

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates