Disha Patani to learn circus tricks in a month that take years to master

Disha Patani's dedication has impressed Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar for which he is getting international trapeze crew to fly down to work with the actress in July

Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani who will be next seen in Salman Khan Starrer Bharat is getting trained by a Trapeze artist for her role and will learn the tricks within a month that takes years to master. The actress plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film and she has started with her training in Mumbai with a local trainer.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar who sees a lot of potential in the actress to perform the role is getting an international crew on board for the actress. Disha's dedication has impressed the director for which he is getting international trapeze crew to fly down to work with the actress in July.

Very recently, Disha posted visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour. Her performance in Baaghi 2 which is one of the highest grosses films in Bollywood was loved by the audience a lot. Disha's both the films have been successful at the box office, both have earned more than 100 crores at the box office. Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with superstar Salman Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates