Disha Patani on Malang: Feels amazing everyone is loving the film

Disha Patani has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer of her recent release, Malang dropped. The movie finally hit the theatres last week and the Malang fever is catching on like wildfire amongst the audience.

Recently, Disha went incognito and visited a theatre in Mumbai and witnessed a massive fan frenzy, especially during the song Hui Malang.

Speaking more on the overwhelming response, Disha shares, "It feels amazing that not just my fans but everyone is loving the film. I am grateful to my fans for all the love they have given me. Wherever I have gone, there is just so much love around- from the lovely fans cheering to the support that is always there."

She further adds, "Just want to thank each one of them for their love and I hope I stand true to their expectations, always". The actress has a massive fan following and also recently crossed 40 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Disha’s recent movie Malang is in the theatres. She will next be seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan and then in KTina.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates