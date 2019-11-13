Disha Patani opens up on her early days in Bollywood

Disha Patani's journey in the glamour world is nothing short of interesting. Recently, in an interview with a leading magazine, she went nostalgic about her journey in the glamour world.

While recalling her early days in the glamour world, she shared "It has been interesting. I learnt a lot from staying with the models – they were very independent. I realised we are very spoilt living in India. Our mothers are doing everything for us. I had to learn how to do everything on my own, including washing my bedsheet after returning home from work."

When she moved to Mumbai, and started living in a group and learned other life skills such as to cook, clean and many more.

Disha is swamped with back to back projects in her kitty. She shared her first look from the sets of Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina' where she is joining hands which are full of rings and good luck bracelets have already surprised the audience.

The actress has taken the internet by storm with her latest announcement about working with Salman Khan in Radhe and even shared pictures from the Muhrat Pooja where she looked as gorgeous as ever.

Disha is already at the peak of her career as the actress is juggling with backs to back films. She will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and then 'KTina' followed by 'Radhe.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates