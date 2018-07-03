Disha Patani shares her creation as Instastory

The Baaghi 2 actor picked up a paint brush after ages recently and shared her creation as Instastory

Disha Patani

Apart from fitness and Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani is crazy about painting. The Baaghi 2 actor picked up a paint brush after ages recently and shared her creation as Instastory.

She wrote, "Drew after ages." If not an actor, she would have been a painter. Disha is set to work with Salman Khan in Bharat. Now, Sallu is known to sketch and paint, he just found a partner on set.

Disha Patani who will be next seen in Bharat is getting trained by a Trapeze artist for her role and will learn the tricks within a month that takes years to master. The actress plays the role of a trapeze artist in the film and she has started with her training in Mumbai with a local trainer.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar who sees a lot of potential in the actress to perform the role is getting an international crew on board for the actress. Recently, Disha posted visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

