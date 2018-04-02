Disha Patani to romance Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh

Basking in the success of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani bags her third film



Disha Patani

Basking in the success of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani is said to have given her nod to Mohit Suri's next. She will team up with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh. The film, a love story, will also feature Aditya Roy Kapur.



Sunny Singh

For the past several months, Kapur has been spotted visiting Suri's office. It is said that the two-hero film will have Aditya and Sunny play parallel leads.

Talking to mid-day, Suri finally opened up on his next that sees him reuniting with his Aashiqui 2 star. "Yes, I am working with Aditya. It will be a thriller," he said, pointing out that he is most comfortable with the genre. "My earlier films like Murder 2 (2011) and Kalyug (2005) were also in the same genre."

