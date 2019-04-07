Disha Patani turns up the heat in this sizzling dance video!

bollywood

Disha Patani uploaded her new dance video in which she is seen grooving with celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha

Still from Disha Patani's dance video. Pic: Disha's Instagram account

Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned all heads with her latest performance on American singer Selena Gomez' new track.

In the video, Disha increases the temperature swaying to Salena's 'I Can't Get Enough' track along with celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha. The Baaghi actress is seen wearing a pink crop jacket over black sports bra paired with pink tracks. She captioned it: "Just chilling with Dimple Kotecha. In love with this new track. 'I can't get enough'."

Hailing from a small town Bareilly, the actress has come a long way in such a short span of time. After being a part of blockbuster films, M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan. Bharat, which has a time-traveller storyline, has blocked an Eid release, thus hitting theatres on June 5, 2019.

She will also be seen in the recently announced Anees Bazmee's next and Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read: Disha Patani, only female actor to have highest number of fan clubs on social media?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates