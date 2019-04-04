Disha Patani, only female actor to have highest number of fan clubs on social media?

bollywood

Disha Patani treats her fans with some interesting fitness and health tips, along with her beautiful pictures. This has led the actress to become the owner of highest number of fan clubs amongst female actresses on social media

Synonymous to fitness, Disha Patani is one of the sexiest celebrities in India and amongst the most followed actresses on social media. While it is common to have multiple fan pages for Bollywood celebrities, Disha Patani has broken records with the highest number of fan clubs dedicated to her.

According to a source, the actress has more than 150 fan clubs on social media. Disha treats her fans with bodacious dance moves, intense acrobatics and stunts, thus giving an insight into her routine there has been immense fan frenzy for her.

By the virtue of the actress' popularity, she is the face of varied brands, be it in cosmetics, perfumes, beverages, footwear, or electronics. Disha Patani is the first female Indian celebrity to become the brand ambassador of two international brands.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is all set for her much-anticipated release this year with Salman Khan's Bharat. Hailing from a small town Bareilly, the actress has come a long way in such a short span of time.

Her film, Baaghi 2 with rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff, smashed Box Office records to become a blockbuster and emerge as one of the highest grossing films of 2018.

After being a part of blockbuster films, M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan and the recently announced Anees Bazmee's next and Mohit Suri's Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur.

