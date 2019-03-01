Oh so hot! Disha Patani raises the temperature in this black bikini, see photo

bollywood

Disha Patani's latest Instagram post, posed in a two-piece attire is taking the internet by a storm

Disha Patani shared this picture on her Instagram account

Disha Patani is known for posting a series of bikini posts on the Instagram account. The actress is well in shape, courtesy - her intense workout regime and Martial Arts. Disha's latest sun-kissed Instagram post is raising the mercury level multi-folds. Dressed in a black bikini, and a bathrobe over it, Disha is hotness personified in this picture. The picture is taken near the swimming pool, which indicates that she probably took the picture after a swim.

Disha Patani is currently in Switzerland's St Moritz to attend the pre-wedding functions of India's business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. This picture of Disha Patani is taken by Bollywood's renowned designer, Anaita Shroff Adjania. Disha shared this image of hers on Instagram and captioned: "Picture courtesy @anaitashroffadajania @calvinklein [sic]"

Disha Patani is sans Tiger Shroff at the pre-wedding functions in Switzerland. There are many other pictures of the actress from the bash that are circulating online. Garbed in an ivory white traditional suit, Disha is a vision that nobody would want to escape from.

She was accompanied by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and others from Bollywood to grace Akash and Shloka's pre-wedding ceremonies.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. The actress will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in Abbas Zafar's directorial. Apart from this, Disha has also bagged an Anees Bazmee rom-com film opposite Kartik Aaryan.

