Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan all set to star in a romantic comedy

The yet untitled film is all set to go on floors towards the middle of 2019 and will be filmed in Mumbai and abroad as well. This film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee

Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani

Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee have come together for an untitled romcom starring Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan. This film will be produced by both, Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee.

After the confirmation of this news the producer, Bhushan Kumar said, "This one is a classic Anees Bazmee-style rib-tickler romcom that will have everyone in splits." Talking about his leading man, Bhushan Kumar said that he likes the way Kartik slips into his characters effortlessly. "Disha's work I have seen in Bharat which we are producing, she is a good performer. It's always interesting to present a fresh pairing on screen," he shares.

The film is special for director Anees Bazmee because this film will mark as his first romantic film after a decade. His last romantic film was Ajay Devgan-Kajol starrer Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha in 1998. While talking about his special romcom, Anees said, "My journey with family-centric comedies has been a blast and now I'm looking forward to this one."

Disha Patani admits that she has grown up on Anees' films which made her laugh her heart out and was longing to do an out-and-out comedy for a long time. "In this one, I play a girl-next-door who I can easily relate to. The characters are college students and there can be no better co-star than Kartik who is a pro at comedies," Disha said.

Interestingly, while this film will see a new pair of Disha Patani and Kartik Aaryan, it will also mark as the third collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with producer Bhushan Kumar. Kartik has previously done Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and recently announced a remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement, "I'm sure it will be a crazy, fun ride, Anees Bazmee style."

