Kartik Aaryan: Was offered Rs 10 crore for a film but turned it down

Eight years on, Kartik Aaryan is finally savouring success, being choosy and enjoying all the trappings of stardom. He is no longer just Sonu, the monologue boy

A beaming Kartik Aaryan welcomes us to his new Juhu flat on Valentine's Day. Touted as the next big thing, Kartik has been garnering ample female adulation since the release of the sleeper hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, last year. His mother (Mala Tiwari) narrates a funny story to us about how she gets random phone calls from people calling in to check if Aaryan is available for marriage. As we laugh it off over an elaborate spread of aloo parathas and lassi, the actor muses about the ephemeral nature of showbiz. "That's exactly how it's designed. Movies, and only movies, stay back as legacy. Everything else is a bubble," he says. Over the next hour, we chat about his sudden stardom, making it without a godfather, the fine art of turning down offers and his love life.

What has changed after the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety?

My entire life. People know who I am. Before the film, they knew me by face but not my name. I am no longer just catering to the youth. Now, taijis, chachis and mummies know me. For the first time in eight years, I have the option of choosing from a variety of scripts. I no longer need to pick up just about anything that comes my way. The options are better than before. I strived to become a priority for filmmakers, rather than an option. Sonu... made it possible.

Were there days during your struggle when you've just picked up anything to make money?

Money was never a priority. Not back then, not now. I haven't really worked for money. I am passionate about movies, good roles and scripts. I am choosing scripts keeping in mind a good mix of content and commercial cinema. I am a diehard massy movie buff. I want to be seen as a hero of the masses who headlines big potboilers.

Have you been able to drop the tag of being the monologue boy?

I still am and enjoy being labelled for it. It gave me credibility. People ask me to recite the monologue often, but now they have discovered more to me. During promotions, I realise what works for me is that I am relatable, yet aspirational. I have struggled hard for long to make it this far, and I can see that admiration and respect in people for me. The monologues are stuff cults are made off. They remain viral for years. It's my iconic scene, which I will be remembered for, and not many actors get, or are even able to crack, such momentous scenes on screen in their first film.

It's been eight years since Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Has it taken far too long to reach here?

It has been a rough and weary journey. I can't quantify my struggle. I didn't become an overnight star even when my debut film became a cult movie. After such a major hit, I was still struggling to get a proper film with a meaty role. I wouldn't get parts where I had anything challenging to do. I have seen ups and downs and the struggle continues even today. It has only gotten bigger. But I am proud of myself. My journey from a small town like Gwalior to becoming a movie star is surreal and overwhelming. Now, by virtue of this struggle, I have expectations of myself and I wake up each day to live up to them. I have to be bigger than Sonu or the monologue boy.

How did you tackle the first bout of stardom?

It is a tricky situation as the industry creates a bubble. Love poured, brand endorsements came my way and fans increased manifold. I had to remind myself of the time when I was considered unfit for those very commercials. I can't get swayed by the adulation because I have seen the other side of life as well. I love my craft. I am grateful for fans, but I am not here to post selfies on Instagram. I was offered R10 crore for a film post Sonu, but I just didn't see myself in it, so turned it down. I don't need money right now. I am no longer in a place where I desperately need money to survive. Now, money and glamour are by-products of what I do. I have enough awareness to know I can't get carried away because this is replaceable. I have seen duds on Fridays, so I am enjoying the love while it lasts. The industry is a gamble. You never know which Friday makes anyone a superstar and then there are chances that a masterpiece doesn't work.

How hard was it to turn down roles and what were the repercussions?

It's an art to learn to say no. When someone offers you a role, and you say no, it's mostly taken as an offence. No one looks at it objectively and thinks, may be, I could have spoilt their film by being a misfit. I have learnt this the hard way that there are ways of turning down offers. And, I have craved to get a single movie offer. I never thought I would come to this point where I have to plot ways to say no without getting into people's bad books. I am aware of the pros and cons now.

All your films so far have been comedies. Don't you want to experiment more?

I don't want to be drastic. I want to explore more in comedy too. My next, Luka Chuppi, is different from my previous movies. It is a comedy of errors. My character, Guddu, is innocent and loveable. I am on the look out for anti-hero parts and thrillers.

Are you doing the sequel of Love Aaj Kal (2009) with Sara Al Khan?

Imtiaz Sir [Ali, director] has been my favourite filmmaker. Yeh jo baatein chal rahi hai, kaash sach ho jayein. I want to work with him.

You have been papped with a mystery woman. Who is she?

I started getting papped after Sonu... I don't like to talk about my personal life. I don't think it's fair to the person I am seeing. But at the same time, it is not that I will not step out for fear of being papped.

So you are seeing someone?

Yaar, time kahan hai? I am single as work is primary at the moment. When I am in a relationship, people will know.

What about rumours of you and Ananya Panday?

Two spottings and we are dating? She's a friend, a colleague. We are working on Pati Patni Aur Woh together. We gel well. There's nothing more to it.

