Disha Patani's 'quarantine reunion with my favourite boys'

Updated: May 07, 2020, 07:58 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Malang co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday had a virtual reunion.

Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Khemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur
Malang co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday had a virtual reunion. Taking to Instagram, Disha posted a screenshot from her video call with the Malang boys. "Positive vibes only... quarantine reunion with my favourite boys," she captioned the image.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 6, 2020 at 3:52am PDT

In the screen grab, Anil Kapoor is seen flaunting biceps. Disha looks beautiful as she shows off her lustrous hair. Kunal is all smiles while Aditya sports a beard. Reacting to his pose, Anil Kapoor quipped: "Ye haath mujhe dede Thakur."

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a romantic action thriller film that released in February.

