Disha Patani's red hot bikini photo is taking the internet by storm

bollywood

Disha Patani's latest bikini photo is smokin' hot

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani

Disha Patani leaves no opportunity to stun her followers with some of her beautiful photos. The latest picture shared by Disha Patani has left her fans gasping for breath. Posing in a cute red bikini, the actress looks cheerful and fresh as ever in this no make-up photo. Standing amidst green lush, the dimpled-beauty is seen posing happily for a perfect picture!

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onSep 19, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

Disha Patani's fit body and the sultry look is perfectly highlighted in this photo. The Baaghi 2 actress is very religious when it comes to hitting the gym. From performing martial arts to practising acrobatic stunts and parkour, the actress is leaving no stone unturned for her next film. Disha will be seen in Salman Khan's film Bharat, where she plays the character of a trapeze artist.

Bharat's director Ali Abbas Zafar who sees a lot of potential in the actress to perform the role is getting an international crew on board for the actress. Recently, Disha posted visuals from her practice sessions, performing acrobatic stunts and parkour.

The actress, who suffered from an injury, recently uploaded a post which stated, "After my knee injury trying to get back into the business, "strengthening" the first day of back salto not clean but will get there soon [sic]."

Also Read: Disha Patani Has A New 'Chill Buddy'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates