Disha Salian father: Satisfied with Mumbai cops' probe in Disha's death

The father of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has said he does not suspect any foul play in her death and he is "completely satisfied" with the probe being conducted by Mumbai Police in the case, an official said. In a letter sent to assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Malvani, on Wednesday, Satish Salian alleged that media persons were harassing his family by repeatedly questioning their faith in Mumbai Police and their way of inquiry into her death, the official said.

According to police, Disha Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered in connection with Disha Salian's death at Malvani police station. Her father in his letter to police said his family does not suspect any foul play in her death and they are satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Mumbai Police and have faith in them, a senior official said.

He alleged that his family was being harassed by journalists and media by repeatedly questioning their faith in the Mumbai Police, the official said. Satish Salian, who mentioned Naigaon, Dadar, in central Mumbai as his address in the letter, said he had already submitted a written complaint at the Malvani police station and the ACP's office on July 13 against "derogatory" posts and forwards being shared by people that defamed his deceased daughter and his family.

According to the official, in his letter he alleged that "news about her (Disha's) involvement with any politician or attending parties with big names of the film fraternity, rape and murder are all stories cooked up by media people just to sell it to channels and these stories hold no truth."

He also requested the police to take action against the journalists, influencers, politicians and media concerned for their insensitive act towards his family, the official said. The Mumbai Police, who are probing Rajput''s death, have so far recorded statements of more than 50 people, including those from the late actor''s family, his cook and people from the film industry.

A team of Bihar Police is also probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajput's father in Patna.

An official from the Bihar Police earlier said they will also probe the alleged suicide of Disha Salian.

Apart from Rajput, she had also managed the work of actors like Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Sharma.

