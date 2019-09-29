Disha Vakani all set to be back as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Disha Vakani, known as Dayaben by her fans, and someone who has been entertaining the viewers with her superlative performances and cheerful demeanour in the massively successful show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is all set to be back after her maternity leave in 2017. Some reports surfaced on the internet that Vakani was about to quit the show and be replaced by Ami Trivedi or Vibhoutee Sharma, but now all the speculations have been put to rest.

In one of his interviews with Times Of India, the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, talked about the same and said, "We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month's time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn't ready and told us, 'Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?' But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback."

He added, "Disha and the production house never had any negative conversations in the past. We were always insisting on having her back on the show. We have tried to push the story for two years without Dayaben, but we definitely want her back on the show."

The show has been going on for a decade and continues to have a loyal fan base across the country. Given the viewers have been seeing Vakani as Dayaben, it seems impossible for any other actor to fill in the shoes.

