Disintegration Game review: Novel concept needs more time to mature

Disintegration

Rating: 2.5/5

Developer: V1 Interactive

Publisher: Private Division

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Price: PC - Rs 2,699; PS4/XBO - Rs 3,699

What do you get when you blend elements of a first-person shooter along with the real-time strategy? The idea sounds wild and you can automatically imagine yourself as a general on a battlefield commanding your troops as you move along, killing the enemy. Disintegration attempts this with a futuristic world where humans have started uploading their consciousness to bots. The story is engaging and has a lot of elements and interesting characters. The voice acting is top-notch too. The graphics and the art direction are also good. Unfortunately, this is all let down by the gameplay.

On paper, the idea of the gameplay in Disintegration is great—that you are somehow a general in a flying ship, directing troops to do your bidding, while you take on the enemy as well. It sounds like a lot of fun. And, it is for the first two or three hours. Then, the novelty wears off and you start to see the flaws, the repeated missions and some of the strategy elements get cumbersome.

I wish there was a mode where I could just direct the action from the birds-eye view instead of flying around and getting the vehicle in a particular position to direct the troops, or just go around shooting stuff instead of managing troops.

If you want to play this game, wait for it to go on discount. Don't buy it at full price.

