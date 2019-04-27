Disney's 'Aladdin' to release on the same day in China and US

hollywood

Disney is also set to remake other animated classics including 'Mulan', 'The Little Mermaid', 'Snow White' and 'Pinocchio'

Aladdin fans in China have a reason to cheer as the live-action adaptation of Disney's 'Aladdin' is set to release in China on May 24, the same day as in North America.

Variety confirmed the same. 'Aladdin' stars Will Smith, who plays Genie, and Canadian newcomer Mena Massoud as Aladdin, in the twelfth remake of the animated Disney classic. The trailer of the film came out in March and featured British actress Naomi Scott essaying the role of Jasmine. The film is being helmed by Guy Ritchie.

The classic which premiered in 1992, was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. The show earned more than USD 504 million, globally.

'Aladdin's' release in China comes after the release of much anticipated Marvel film 'Avengers: Endgame'. The 22nd film in the franchise hit the screens on April 24 in China, two days before its release in the US.

Prior to this, Guy Ritchie's 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' was released in China in 2017. However, the film performed average and earned a miniscule USD 8.4 million.

Disney is also set to remake other animated classics including 'Mulan', 'The Little Mermaid', 'Snow White' and 'Pinocchio'.

