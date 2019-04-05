Divya Bharti death anniversary: Five facts about the actress who died too young

bollywood

It's Divya Bharti's death anniversary today. We take a look at five facts about the actress, in her remembrance.

Divya Bharti

Divya Bharti is one such Bollywood actress who gained amazing success and popularity in a very short span of time. Her journey, however, ended too soon. Divya Bharti was only 19-years-old when she passed away after falling off the balcony of her fifth-floor home.

Beginning her career down south in 1990 with the Telugu film Bobbili Raja, the pretty actress, however, took the Hindi film industry by storm with her performances in Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana and Balwan.

Divya Bharti attended high school in Juhu but dropped out after standard 9 when she started getting offers for films. She made her Hindi film debut in 1991 with Vishwatma, co-starring Sunny Deol and Naseeruddin Shah. Divya met director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala during the shoot of Shola Aur Shabnam and got married to him in 1992. Till date, Nadiadwala considers her family as his own.

Let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about Divya Bharti:

Producer Kirti Kumar had noticed Divya Bharti in a video library and wanted to sign her up for his project Radha Ka Sangam as he was looking for a fresh face. And he did sign her up, but after spending months preparing for the role, Divya Bharti was replaced by Juhi Chawla opposite Govinda in the movie. The reasons for this remain unknown.

While Divya Bharti had established herself as an actress to watch out for in the south, what really put her in the limelight was her first Hindi film, Vishwatma, opposite Sunny Deol. Especially the song 'Saat Samundar' from the film is what made her a household name.

It was in 1992, during the shoot of her film Shola Aur Shabnam with Govinda, that she met Sajid Nadiadwala through Govinda. The pair got married the same year in a private ceremony with only a few close friends present.

Divya Bharti's popularity had reached a stage where a lot of producers had signed the actress in advance for their films. However, due to her sudden demise, many of her films were reshot with other actresses.

Not many people know that Divya Bharti was signed on for Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's Mohra. She was signed to play the character of Roma, which was later done by Raveena Tandon, after Bharti's demise. Divya Bharti had even shot a few portions of the film.

The stunning actress is truly missed even today!

