Divya Dutta: Chronicling my journey in the film industry

"Writing a book is no joke," starts off Divya Dutta, whose last published work, Me and Ma, hit the stands in 2017. Trying to meet her publisher's deadline, the actor has already begun work on her next book amidst the lockdown.

The actor agrees that it takes up most of her time. "I think people liked my nostalgic journey [in Me and Ma] and it's beautiful to express what you feel and find a connect with the readers," says Dutta, as she makes writing her priority. She reveals that being in the film industry for almost two decades has provided fodder for her book. "I am writing a memoir on the film industry. It will chronicle my journey in cinema, but I wouldn't call it a biography," says the actor as she explains that the earlier book was also a chapter of her life, but through the eyes of her mother. "This is going to be different from what I have written or shared before," says Dutta of the yet-untitled book.

Dutta's next, Sheer Qorma, is a story on the LGBTQAI+ community. She credits her impulsive nature for her choice of films. "I am called a risk-taker because I am impulsive about my choices. I go by my intuition when I get a script. The story of Sheer Qorma moved me as it talks about acceptance by the people you love unconditionally," says the actor, adding Fire (1996) was ahead of its time.

"I hope this film will help normalise something that we make an issue out of."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news