Divya Dutta's fan moment with Gulzar

Oct 07, 2018, 10:31 IST | The Hitlist Team

At a recent event, Divya Dutta was moderating a session where the veteran was the special guest. It was a fan girl moment for Dutta as. He recited a few couplets especially for the actor

Divya Dutta and Gulzar

Divya Dutta has always been vocal about her reverence for veteran writer-lyricist Gulzar. At a recent event, Dutta was moderating a session where the veteran was the special guest. It was a fan girl moment for Dutta as. He recited a few couplets especially for the actor.

The audience was mesmerised and wanted more of him reading such wonderful lines. An elated Dutta says, "Gulzar Sahab is one writer and poet who has managed to capture the fancy and hearts of millions and I am no exception. I feel truly blessed and honoured to have interacted with him. A dream come true indeed."

