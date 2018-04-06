Divya Khosla Kumar to catwalk at menswear show

The show, to be held at The Umrao Hotel on Saturday, will see Divya Khosla Kumar flaunting a special outfit made for her as Maurya's collection is for men



Divya Khosla Kumar

Actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar has been roped in to walk the ramp for designer Parul J. Maurya, who will showcase a menswear line at Vaunt International Fashioner Week. The show, to be held at The Umrao Hotel on Saturday, will see Divya flaunting a special outfit made for her as Maurya's collection is for men.

"I am excited to walk the ramp for Parul J Maurya who is showcasing her menswear collection at Vaunt International Fashioner Week. I am so excited for the event and looking forward to being a part of it," Divya said in a statement.

The designer will showcase 'Traveller', which signifies the new era of menswear and is for the modern age man who loves travelling, exploring, who is playful and free-spirited. Inspired by the boho-traveller, the collection comprises of cotton drapes, Indo-western bomber jackets, sleek printed tuxedos, and knitted hoodies.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever