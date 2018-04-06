Divya Khosla Kumar to catwalk at menswear show

Apr 06, 2018, 14:53 IST | IANS

The show, to be held at The Umrao Hotel on Saturday, will see Divya Khosla Kumar flaunting a special outfit made for her as Maurya's collection is for men

Divya Khosla Kumar
Divya Khosla Kumar

Actress-director Divya Khosla Kumar has been roped in to walk the ramp for designer Parul J. Maurya, who will showcase a menswear line at Vaunt International Fashioner Week. The show, to be held at The Umrao Hotel on Saturday, will see Divya flaunting a special outfit made for her as Maurya's collection is for men.

"I am excited to walk the ramp for Parul J Maurya who is showcasing her menswear collection at Vaunt International Fashioner Week. I am so excited for the event and looking forward to being a part of it," Divya said in a statement.

The designer will showcase 'Traveller', which signifies the new era of menswear and is for the modern age man who loves travelling, exploring, who is playful and free-spirited. Inspired by the boho-traveller, the collection comprises of cotton drapes, Indo-western bomber jackets, sleek printed tuxedos, and knitted hoodies.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

divya khosla kumarbollywood news
Go to top