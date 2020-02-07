Maneesh Sharma on Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh has delivered his career-best performance

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks Ranveer Singh's return to the Yash Raj Films fold after almost four years. The social comedy also reunites him with filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, who had plucked the Bandra boy for his directorial venture, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), thus setting into motion a stellar career for Singh. A decade since, Sharma — who is producing the film that also stars Shalini Pandey — is proud to see the actor's meteoric rise in the industry.

"We have finished shooting Jayeshbhai Jordaar and I will stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has delivered his career-best performance with this film. When we set out to make the film, we had visualised the characters in a certain way. Ranveer, with his performance, has taken the film to the next level," he says. The Divyang Thakkar-directed movie revolves around a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero when he champions the cause of women empowerment.

