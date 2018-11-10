Divyanka Tripathi confuses Kiara Advani's car with hers, Vivek Dahiya came to her rescue

bollywood

Divyanka Tripathi did not realise her folly till husband Vivek Dahiya came to her rescue and told her it was the wrong vehicle

Divyanka Tripathi

Telly star Divyanka Tripathi appeared to be confused on her way out from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor got into Bollywood actor Kiara Advani's car, which was waiting near the exit.

She did not realise her folly till husband Vivek Dahiya came to her rescue and told her it was the wrong vehicle.

Divyanka was spotted laughing aloud (pic above), while Vivek led her to their car. Looks like Divyanka had soaked in the festivities a tad too much at Ekta's bash. She could not recognise her own car!

Kiara Advani, who is gearing up to work on the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Good News", said in an interview with IANS that she wants to entertain audiences from across the country without differentiating between Bollywood and regional cinema. "I want to be a pan-India entertainer and entertain everyone who wants to watch me. If there are good scripts regardless of the language, I would like to take them up and entertain as many people as I can," Kiara said. "I am very fortunate that my first South film Bharat Ane Nenu did so well and became such a big blockbuster. It has been such a great experience that I would surely love to keep entertaining that audience as well," she added.

Though Kiara started her career in 2014 and worked in several films, she got noticed by the audience and the film fraternity after the Netflix release Lust Stories. It was an anthology where she acted as a housewife in the segment directed by Karan Johar. She is also making a special appearance in Kalank, a film which will be produced by Karan.

