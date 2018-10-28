Kiara Advani to join Kabir Singh unit in the last week of November

bollywood

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor

Though Shahid Kapoor has begun shooting for Kabir Singh, co-star Kiara Advani joins the unit in the last week of November. The Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga who also directed the original.

After Lust Stories, Kiara has been making the right moves. The anthology film opened up new vistas for her. She has also been cast in Good News, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. She is now working with A-list stars — a far cry from her Fugly (2014) and Machine (2017) days.

Kiara Advani, who is gearing up to work on the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Good News", says that she wants to entertain audiences from across the country without differentiating between Bollywood and regional cinema. "I want to be a pan-India entertainer and entertain everyone who wants to watch me. If there are good scripts regardless of the language, I would like to take them up and entertain as many people as I can," Kiara said. "I am very fortunate that my first South film ‘Bharat Ane Nenu' did so well and became such a big blockbuster. It has been such a great experience that I would surely love to keep entertaining that audience as well," she added.

Though Kiara started her career in 2014 and worked in several films, she got noticed by the audience and the film fraternity after the Netflix release "Lust Stories". It was an anthology where she acted as a housewife in the segment directed by Karan Johar. She is also making a special appearance in "Kalank", a film which will be produced by Karan.

