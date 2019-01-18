Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Glad I will only anchor The Voice India

television

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about hosting the third edition of The Voice India

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Set to make a debut as host of a reality show — AR Rahman-mentored The Voice India — Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will replace previous anchors Gunjan Utreja and Sugandha Mishra. A source close to the production tells mid-day that Dahiya will fly solo with hosting duties for this edition, given that "she has the persona to hold the stage and engage audiences and contestants."

Having previously anchored award shows, the actor is evidently delighted to "deal with real people". She says, "Being the only anchor for a reality show, dealing with 'real people' [who are untouched by] glamour, and dedicated to their art, [will be exciting]. The line-up of judges is exciting too," she says of the show, that, apart from Rahman, will see names like Adnan Sami, Armaan Malik, Harshdeep Kaur and Kanika Kapoor, associated with it.

The actor says that the concept behind the show was a driving factor in her decision to be associated with it. "The contestants are chosen only on the basis of their voice, and not for the way they look or present themselves. So, it ought to be a fair competition."

The source adds, "The makers wanted a face that wasn't saturated in the anchoring field, which made Divyanka the perfect choice. Her huge fan-following made her an apt choice for this project." On the acting front, Tripathi has ALTBalaji's upcoming web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, in the pipeline. "I love that I am part of three different genres and am getting the chance to experiment as an actor."

