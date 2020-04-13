Divyanka Tripathi: I think my project with Karan Patel isn't happening anymore

Divyanka Tripathi has amassed a huge fan following for herself over the last few years and fans look forward to her work. She made her debut on the OTT platform with Rajeev Khandelwal in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Her claim to fame was the massively successful show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with Karan Patel that recently went off air after running on television for over six years.

Fans are now hoping to see the two actors on the screen again as their chemistry was immensely loved. However, there's some heartbreaking news. She said to Pinkvilla, "As of now, I haven't signed for anything else. There was one project with Karan which I think is not happening anymore. I am sorry guys. I know a lot of people were waiting for his project of ours. I am not sure, there might a technical reason but I think it is my responsibility to inform people that it may not happen."

And given the response that Cold Lassi received, will there be a season 2 and will the story continue? She spoke, "Coming to Cold Lassi, its next season is supposed to come this year but I think it will be pushed further. But, I am waiting for a really good project. I won't shy away from saying that I am waiting for some challenging character to come my way. I am itching to do something different."

Fans! Hope that you all get to see the chemistry between Karan and Divyanka soon!

