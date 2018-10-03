Divyanka Tripathi - Karan Patel grieve to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Neeru Agarwal's sudden death

television

Neeru Agarwal played the role of a domestic help in Ishita and Raman's house in the popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Late Neeru Agarwal and Divyanka Tripathi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Neeru Agarwal, who essayed the character of Bhalla house' domestic help, named Neelu passed away on Tuesday. The sudden death of Neeru has left her co-actors in a shock. Actor Ali Gony, who essays the role of Romi Bhalla in the show, reported about Neeru's death through his Instagram account.

According to India Today, Neeru Agarwal died after slipping in the bathroom. A source informed the portal about the same saying, "She was suffering from fever for last four days. Today, early morning she collapsed in the bathroom and died before she could be taken to the hospital."

Her sudden death has left her 9-year old daughter inconsolable, and co-actors in shock. Actress Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram account to share her last conversation with Neeru on the sets. She shared a photo of herself along with Neeru and wrote, "When you are gone so suddenly, I am remembering our last few conversations...about your favourite gold jewellery, your two sons and one of them had a boxing bout. I could feel the pride in your voice. I wish you could spend more time with your daughter and them. I wish I could speak to you more that day.

When you are gone so suddenly, you leave me with an after-thought that no small talk is small and life is too short to love... I wish I could tell you that you were more important than you knew. Be good wherever you are. #RIP

You will be missed,

Divyanka."

Actor Karan Patel also shared a post for Neeru and addressed her as Neelu (her onscreen name). He wrote, "Our dear Neelu (Neeru) has left us today and moved to the other world. May Her Soul Rest In Peace. Extremely saddened and shocked to hear about this sad and unfortunate news this morning ..! May God give strength to her family and friends to cope with this incomparable loss. #YhmWillNeverBeTheSame ..! We will miss you dearly Neelu, you shall always be in our prayers! [sic]"

Neeru Agarwal is survived by her two sons and a daughter.

