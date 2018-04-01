Divyanka Tripathi stays back in London for hubby Vivek Dahiya after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shoot

The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wrapped up their London schedule recently

The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wrapped up their London schedule recently. But, lead actor Divyanka Tripathi, who loves travelling, decided to extend her stay in the UK by a couple of days to spend time with husband Vivek Dahiya.

