Divyanka Tripathi stays back in London for hubby Vivek Dahiya after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shoot

Apr 01, 2018, 10:00 IST | The Hitlist Team

The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wrapped up their London schedule recently

Divyanka Tripathi

The team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wrapped up their London schedule recently. But, lead actor Divyanka Tripathi, who loves travelling, decided to extend her stay in the UK by a couple of days to spend time with husband Vivek Dahiya.

