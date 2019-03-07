Sharad Malhotra to marry designer Ripci Bhatia in April

television

Television actor Sharad Malhotra is all set to get married to a fashion designer, Ripci Bhatia, who he met through his sister

Sharad Malhotra shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Television actor Sharad Malhotra is all set to get married in the month of April 2019. Cupid has finally struck the eligible bachelor and found love in Delhi-based fashion designer, Ripci Bhatia. Sharad met Ripci through his sister and gradually love blossomed between the two. Reportedly, the two have already exchanged rings and will become man and wife in April.

Confirming the news, Sharad Malhotra said, "Ripci and my sister have known each other for a while since they are fellow designers. My sister had introduced us a couple of years back. We exchanged occasional pleasantries on social media."

Revealing further, he said, "Both the families got involved and spoke over the phone for a few days. We both instantly knew this is it and decided to take the plunge. And yes, for a change, we didn't want to date each other first! In fact, it all happened in a very old-fashioned way for us as we said yes without as much as meeting each other!"

Giving some deets about his would-be-wife, the 36-year-old said, "Ripci is a fashion designer who has been travelling the globe constantly for the last 6 years. She had decided to get back to the country to introduce her label in India."

Talking about Sharad Malhotra, he is currently seen playing the lead in Star Bharat's Muskaan. After being in a relationship with Divyanka Tripathi for seven years, they called it quits. Sharad found love in television actress Pooja Bisht; their relationship couldn't continue for more than two years due to different reasons cited by the two.

However, these are things of the past and Sharad Malhotra will turn the groom in April.

Also Read: Sharad Malhotra: I don't overthink about expectations

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates