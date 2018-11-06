Divyansh Singh Panwar wins silver

other-sports

Divyansh was impressive as he went below 10 (9.8) only once in the 24-shot final but his opponent from China proved to be too good on way to shattering two records

India's junior shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the silver and bronze medals in their respective air rifle events of the 11th Asian Shooting Championship here Tuesday. Divyansh shot 251.4 in the final of 10m air rifle junior men's event to finish behind gold medallist Wang Yuefeng of China, who shot a junior world and Asian record score of 252.3 to emerge triumphant.

Elavenil shot 227.9 in the 10m air rifle junior women's event to claim a bronze. The competition saw a 1-2 finish by Chinese shooters with Shi Mengyao winning gold with an effort of 250.3 while compatriot Xu Hong won silver with a final score of 249.3. Both events saw three Indians qualify for the eight-woman final round. In the junior men's competition, besides Divyansh, Arjun Babuta and Hriday Hazarika made it to the final to finish fifth and sixth respectively.

In the women's event, Shreya Agrawal and Mehuli Ghosh also entered the finals along with Elavenil to finish sixth and seventh respectively. Divyansh was impressive as he went below 10 (9.8) only once in the 24-shot final but his opponent from China proved to be too good on way to shattering two records.

