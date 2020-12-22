Divyenndu Sharma on Bicchoo Ka Khel: My character has a '90s vibe to it

Such has been the appeal of his character in Mirzapur that Divyenndu Sharma has become synonymous with Munna bhaiya. Only months after the second edition of the crime drama made waves in the web world, the actor is seen in another show in a similar milieu — Bicchoo Ka Khel. "UP is the flavour of the season. So, everyone is setting their stories in the state. As an actor, I can try and bring a new flavour with each character. The comparisons between them are all the more heightened because Bicchoo released just after Mirzapur. However, my character in Bicchoo is completely different from Munna bhaiya," says Sharma.

In the ZEE5 and ALTBalaji show, the actor plays Benaras boy Akhil Shrivastava whose love affair with a local girl lands him in a web of deceit and violence. Ask him if he worries about being typecast, and he says that the role has been a "palate-cleanser" for him. "My character has a '90s vibe to it. I can't keep thinking of how to break my image. Instead, I am enjoying the moment."

Meanwhile, his journey has come to an end in Mirzapur with Munna bhaiya being killed in the last season. Sharma is amused that fan pages have created various theories that will enable his character to return in the third instalment. "There is no disappointment [to leave the show] because it's been a complete journey for Munna. He has touched all emotions possible and his arc is complete. The series has been a great high for me."

