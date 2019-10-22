Diwali 2019: Classy perfumes to gift your brother this Bhai Dooj

Perfume enhances mood and lifts the spirits of many. For many, the perfume reflects their mood and personality. So, this Bhai Dooj, how about gifting the luxury of a classy perfume to your brother. No matter what mood your brother is in the scent of the perfume will definitely boost their confidence and make them look attractive during the festival of lights. So if you're in a doubt, don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Mercedes-Benz Eau De Toilette for Men

The Mercedes-Benz man is an iconic perfume that is designed with the symbol of a lifestyle and a certain idea of success. Powerful personality, timeless elegance, and bold, understated attitude are few of the characters that define the Mercedes-Benz man. The splendid, high - tech bottle is an amalgamation of the brand’s fundamentals. The pure chrome lines of the emblematic star, set in a halo of massive the glass, stand out against the deep blue ground. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 3,272. Shop here

Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette For Men

The Nautica Voyage for men is a fresh and salty sea breeze that carries romantic scents of coastal herbs and woods and awakes the man's instinct to measure his power with wild nature. This is a fragrance for an active and romantic man who lives by his own rules. The face of the scent is tv host caster oosterhouse, a truly romantic person and a good nautician. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1,211. Shop here

Montblanc Legend Night Eau De Parfum

Legend night man is the myth and the icon of masculinity. He has a strong inner/quiet strength and self-confidence while never be arrogant or pretentious. He has the power to seduce without doing that much. His personality, allure, mystery, and charisma attract naturally. He is an Idol, a symbol, an icon. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 3,748. Shop here

Davidoff Cool Water Men Deodorant





A strong and effective deodorant. Greatly helps regenerate perspiration. It offers effective protection against odour and wetness. Leaves skin feeling incredibly refreshed and clean. Suitable for all skin types. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1,170. Shop here

Bentley for Men Eau de Toilette

The notes behind the Bentley for Men perfume's fragrance is Nathalie Lorson. Top notes are black pepper, bergamot and bay leaf, middle notes are clary sage, cinnamon, rum, and woody notes, base notes are leather, benzoin, cedar, and patchouli. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 3,815. Shop here

