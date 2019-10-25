Diwali 2019: This Danteras, gift the joy of gold to your loved ones

With Dhanteras just around the corner, it's time to celebrate the festival by gifting your loved ones joy of gold! Although it can be difficult to choose from a wide variety of gold available in the market, we bring you some of the best gold options from Amazon which will make this Diwali a special one for your loved ones.

2 gm Yellow Gold Coin

This beautiful gold coin will suit the taste of all jewelry lovers. Each coin is organized and spread out and the ornaments are artistically paired up with diamonds and gemstones for a striking appeal. Every jewelry piece is beautifully designed to suit any mood and occasion of the wearer. Thus, making it the perfect gift on Dhanteras. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 7,700. Shop here

24KT (999) Yellow Gold Bar

This gold bar is 29 mm in length and 16 mm in width. The gold bar is made up of 24KT yellow gold and is BIS hallmarked. The gold coin weighs around 10 Grams. It is the perfect gifting piece on the occasion of Dhanteras. You can buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 40,858. Shop here

2 Gm, 24K (999) Yellow Gold Precious Coin





This yellow precious gold coin from one of the leading jewelers is made of 24k gold and is certified by IBJA. The 24K (999) 2 gm yellow gold coin weighs 2 grams and it comes with a very attractive design. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 8,599. Shop here

Gold 24k Yellow Gold Chip





The yellow gold is an alloy made by combining pure gold with metals such as zinc and copper. The gold coin is lightweight and hand-made jewelry. the coin is made from 24k gold and comes with an attractive flower design on the coin. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 81,179. Shop here

10 gm Gold Bar Lotus Gold Bar





This gold bar depicts a pair of hands holding the LOTUS, India's national flower. The Lotus is a symbol of eternal beauty, prosperity, grace, and perfection. The gold bar comes with a superlative finish and fine aesthetics as it makes the festival of Dhanteras even more joyful by gifting your loves ones a lotus full of beauty and prosperity. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 42,715. Shop here

