Diwali 2020: 7 Easy Home Decor hacks for the Festive Season

Diwali is going to be very different this year, owing to the pandemic. The streets might be muted for once, but our sheets need not. Our homes are very well equipped to be the center of our festive celebrations. Deep cleaning our houses and decorating every nook and corner each year is a cherished family activity. It is much more important this year, as we’ve spent an increased amount of time indoors. We got the team from Boutique Living, a brand offering high-end bed sheets, to share seven easy home decor hacks to get your house Diwali ready.

1) A color palette theme to the rooms

While 2020 has taught us to appreciate what we already have, this festive season let's explore and get creative with existing items. Take out all the bedsheets, cushion covers, curtains, rugs, and set them all into different themes like Navratri with colourful themes, Diwali with floral themes, and more. Curate a theme with what you already own and indulge every corner with the decided theme, to give your house a professionally refurbished look.

2) Bring in nature creatively and bid adieu to the old celebration manners

This year, let's have our younger ones indulge in activities to celebrate the festivity with nature instead of crackers. Allow them to colour, and decorate the old jars, bottles, buckets, as per the theme you have set for your rooms and make them use these self-decorated products to plant some greenery, which you can later place it in their bedrooms as well.

3) Clear the clutter and let your rooms breathe

A simple step of decluttering and rearranging can be very effective for your house. These steps will require you to go through every corner of your home and understand the actual need for these products. Throwing away what you own for ages can be difficult but it surely teaches you the importance of being clutter-free and reveals a new found soothing space in the rooms. Rearranging follows with de-cluttering, while you discard the unnecessary, you make space to replace it with what is important and required in the room. Rearranging once in six months is a must as your home deserves newness too.

4) Accessorize with old and gold texture



This festive season, do not underestimate the power of textures and experiment with your old textiles in every possible area. Brighten up that dull wall of your room by pinning on it a deep hued bed sheet and further set a beautiful organic display on it by framing old photographs with family and closed ones. Moreover, take out the old small beautiful rugs, handmade by your grandmothers, and liven up your room floors with it.

5) Amp up the warmness in the room

Up the soft quotient in your living area and bedrooms, especially where you most preferably choose to sit and rest. The more soft and warmness added to the room, the more inviting it feels. Invest and add more cushions and go for bean bags instead of space consuming chairs.

6) Show off your beddings and up the thread count

Your bedsheet needs a makeover too. You can up the thread count while buying bed sheets, the added number of thread count not only offers a peaceful sleep but also naturally brings a luxurious feeling to the room.

7) Add interest to your bathrooms

Bathrooms are that part of your house which are most likely taken for granted. Add some colours to your bath and wash towels following the theme set for rooms. Overload the sensory element with pleasant fragrance using scented candles and organic homemade soaps instead of regular ones.

