Diwali 2020: Check out Asha Negi's unique way of celebrating the festival of lights

Asha Negi has consistently impressed her ardent fans by delivering outstanding performances in various mediums- TV, OTT, and films. With her recent release -Ludo, the actress has earned a lot of praise from critics as well as viewers. Now, with the entire world facing the biggest challenge to cope with the ongoing pandemic, the desire to travel for a getaway has been a daunting task for all of us. Amidst all these, Asha finally took some time to celebrate Diwali in the most special and serene way, but what's more interesting for the viewers is it was a working Diwali for Asha!

Not many are aware of the fact that Asha's favorite vacation retreat is the scenic mountains and their picturesque valleys. As people are slowly getting back to their regular life following the new normal, the actress planned to visit Uttarakhand during Diwali not just for leisure but for work as well. From lighting up bonfires to stargazing in a calm environment to finding tranquility in the hills, to celebrating the festive fervour with her entire team, Asha has definitely fulfilled her wish of spending quality time in the hills.

Sharing her thoughts, Asha said, "I was waiting for this from a long time. I always plan to visit the Mountains, especially for birthdays, but this time due to the pandemic my plans didn't work out. This has been one of the most pleasant Diwali celebrations for me as I spent quality time in a scenic place like Uttarakhand and I got to do what I love the most that is to work!"

Well, this was indeed a unique way to celebrate Diwali!

Also Read: Asha Negi Wishes Ex-Beau Rithvik Dhanjani: Wishing You A Wonderful Year Of Good Health

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news