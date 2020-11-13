Diwali 2020: Easy Dessert Recipes For You To Try

No Indian festival is complete without something sweet, be it laddoos, barfis, or halwa. Even though Diwali is going to be muted this year owing to the pandemic, does not mean we cannot indulge. Many of us have been upping our cooking and baking skills through the lockdown. Why not take this opportunity to experiment with desserts in addition to our traditional favourites. Here are a few simple recipes for you to try:



Peanut Butter and Jelly Brownies

Crispy on the outside and fudgy on the inside, brownies are the king of desserts. Chef Anahita Dhondy’s take on the classic brownie yields the chocolaty and the buttery goodness that turns out to be the most decadent peanut butter and jelly brownies. Top it up with some vanilla ice cream to make it the perfect combination.

Nutella Cookies

There is no disputing that our love of Nutella is evergreen. How many of us have gone through jars of this chocolaty goodness on our binges. Mumbai’s Le 15 Patisserie has shared this easy to follow recipe which helps you whip up lip-smacking cookies in no time. Ideal for when you have unannounced guests.

No-Bake Yogurt Lemon Bars

As the name suggests, this delicacy doesn’t need you to bake. Popular home chef Meghna Kamdar’s recipe calls for common ingredients that you can find easily at home and the method of preparation doesn’t require you to be a master chef. With ingredients like oats, cashews, and jaggery, it is a healthier alternative and will be a sure shot hit among fitness enthusiasts and the health-conscious.



