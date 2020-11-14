Diwali 2020: Facebook's video on helping jobless people amid COVID-19 will melt your hearts!

After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, lakhs of people lost their jobs and means of livelihood. Capturing all of these emotions, Facebook recently released a seven-minute video that touches upon the issue of job loss amid the pandemic and the role of social media during such times.

The video shows the story of Pooja, the proprietor of Pooja Milk Centre in Punjab's Amritsar. While the COVID-19 crisis-affected small-time owners and business vendors, it also created job opportunities for many.

Watch the heart touching video here:

At a time when many people were being laid off, Pooja - the character in Facebook's short film, decides to hire people in need of a job. The video shows Pooja posting an appeal on Facebook saying that those who lost their job amid the pandemic should contact her.

As soon as Pooja's post goes live, an army of workers such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, deliverymen arrive at the milk centre seeking work. Despite facing opposition from her brother, Pooja hires all of them and teaches them all the necessary skills in order to run a milk centre.

Furthermore, to pay wages to the workers, Pooja even sells her car and refuses to fire anyone as Diwali approaches, telling her younger brother, "Inki bhi toh Diwali hai".

While Pooja does what her heart says, her brother is skeptical of keeping the business afloat. Amid all this, Pooja's employees overhear their conversation and come up with a way to help her out. The workers share a small video on Facebook urging people to visit Pooja Milk Centre.

In the end, a large number of people throng Pooja's milk centre to buy milk and sweets as the video leaves viewers teary-eyed.

Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly 30 million views and over 30,000 comments. One user said, "Heart touching and enriching advertisement", while another wrote "Wish all business owner has this much courage. Really Heart touching video".

