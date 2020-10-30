Diwali 2021 release for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathan?

It has been a while since Shah Rukh Khan made his way to the celluloid but after a hiatus of over two years, the actor is all set to be back in action and on the sets. The first film in his future repertoire happens to Yash Raj Films' tentatively titled Pathan, directed by War fame Siddharth Raj Anand.

This action-potboiler also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Just like War, this film is also expected to explore the grand side of filmmaking with luscious locales, eye-watering camerawork, and unexpected twists and turns. Abraham is touted to be the antagonist of the story. Now coming to the release date.

A report by Bollywood Hungama states that the makers are eyeing for a Diwali 2021 release. A source close to the portal said, "Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra go down a long way and most of the SRK – YRF films have arrived during the Diwali weekend. Pathan will be no different. They are planning the schedule as well as post production in a manner that the film releases on Diwali next year."

It added, "It's going to be one of the biggest action films of Bollywood and what better than Diwali for this Dhamaka." This film happens to be a part of Yash Raj Films' 50th anniversary announcement. As one of the leading production houses in the country completes a golden jubilee, they have a promising line-up of films, and Pathan being one of them.

The other films that are a part of the line-up are Ajay Devgn's Superhero franchise, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's untitled project directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The other films of YRF include Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vaani Kapoor, Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Ranvir Singh and Shalini Pandey, and Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar.

Srk and Deepika have earlier acted in films like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express, whereas John and Deepika were seen together in Desi Boyz and Race 2.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Finally In The House; To Kick-Off Pathan Shoot Along With Deepika Padukone And John Abraham

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news