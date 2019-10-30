Diwali 2021: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to battle Deepika Padukone at the box-office?

Box-Office clashes are as inevitable as success and failure. Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have often spoken how there are more than 300 films made every year and they get only 52 Fridays, the clashes are bound to happen. A similar thing is going to happen in Diwali 2021.

Diwali 2021 will see a clash between Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra and Deepika Padukone's Mahabharat. Last week, Padukone announced the epic drama in which she will play Draupadi. Bhansali took the industry by surprise on Diwali by announcing Baiju Bawra, a revenge story about a maverick maestro. The box-office clash has grabbed eyeballs considering she is the filmmaker's favourite and has featured in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). So, who will budge?

The clashes on Diwali have always been massive, and this has been the case since the '90s. Who can forget the epic clash between Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani and Sunny Deol's Ghatak? Or the battles that happened between Son Of Sardaar and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil?

But given Bhansali and Padukone share a special and warm relationship, this is one battle that shouldn't turn ugly or nasty. Bhansali has another film coming before the aforementioned one, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and releasing on September 11, 2020. Padukone, on the other hand, has Chhapaak, '83 and a dark romance with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and is all set to release on January 10, 2020, '83 is helmed by Kabir Khan, stars Ranveer Singh as the lead actor and opens in the cinemas on April 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates