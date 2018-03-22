DIY tips for healthy hair at home

With these expert life-hacks, you will look salon perfect at a fraction of the price!

We all want healthy, glossy, shiny hair, looking as if we’ve just come from shooting a L'Oreal advert! However, with regular trips to the salon this can become time consuming and expensive. But this doesn’t have to be the case. Hair stylist to the stars Asgar Saboo demonstrates his top tips for at-home haircare, demonstrating how to love your locks for less. With these expert life-hacks, you will look salon perfect at a fraction of the price!

DIY home remedies

Apple cider vinegar

Mix together two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with two cups of water. Coat your hair in the mixture after washing before applying conditioner. This will leave your hair looking luscious and shiny, removing all unwanted residue.

Lemon juice

Mix the juice of one lemon with a cup of water before applying to your scalp, covering your hair. Leave to soak in for 2-3 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. This mixture will leave your hair shiny and soft. If you suffer from oily hair, this process will benefit you by removing any excess grease.

Coconut oil

Heat 3-5 tablespoons of coconut oil in the microwave for around 1 minute. Apply this to dry hair and cover with a shower cap just before going to bed. In the morning, shower and shampoo as usual. This will deep condition your locks, banishing frizz, leaving them soft and glossy.

Wash your hair right

Try not to wash your locks too often, ideally only wash your hair 3 times a week. Your hair has natural oils designed to protect and condition, and cleaning too often will cause these oils to weaken. If you have coloured hair, this is especially important. Over- washing will cause your colour to lose its sheen. Only use shampoo on your scalp, rather than the ends as this will prevent your ends from drying out. Always gently towel-dry your hair before applying conditioner. Applying conditioner to wet hair will dilute the solution and lessen its effects. Hair that’s soaking wet will not be able to absorb conditioner affectively.

Protect your hair from heat

Only heat-style your hair when absolutely necessary, as it can seriously dry it out causing breakage and split ends. If you are using heat-styling, always spritz your hair with protectant spray when damp. This will keep your hair safe from damage. Always squeeze out any excess moisture with a towel before blow-drying. Applying heat directly to soaking wet hair will cause it to frazzle.

Shea Butter

Apply a generous layer of shea butter to the ends of your hair. Its thermal conductivity means it acts as a barrier to heat damage when using straighteners or a hair dryer.

Almond oil

Almond oil has a very high smoking point, making it perfect to use with high heat tools. Apply 2-3 drops to damp hair and comb through gently before heat styling.

Honey and Milk Mask

Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with 1 cup of milk before lathering the mixture through your hair. Let this sit in the hair for one hour before rinsing with cold water. This will seep into your locks, leaving them straight and glossy.

Prevent hair loss

It is completely normal to shed hair throughout the day. However, shedding anything more than 50-100 strands in one day can cause noticeable thinning and result in lacklustre volume. If this happens to you, don’t worry, as there are several tricks you can use at home to stop it!

Avoiding hairstyles that tug on your hairline will help to keep hair strong. Tight ponytails or plaits will pull on your hairline, leading to loss of follicles. Try to use metal free hair ties such as scrunchies to go gentle on your locks. When applying your shampoo, take a few moments to indulge in a luxurious scalp massage! This has been proven to improve circulation to the scalp, actively reducing stress and promoting hair growth!

Sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase. Cotton pillow cases dry out your hair, creating damage and leading to breakage.

Egg Masks

Make the most of what you already have in the fridge, as eggs provide the perfect natural remedy to hair loss! Create a quick and easy egg mask by whisking 2 eggs together in a bowl until the mixture becomes frothy. Lather thoroughly into your scalp before leaving it to set in for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair with plain cold water before shampooing. The natural acids and proteins found in eggs will promote hair growth, leaving it thick and glossy.

