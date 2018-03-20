Top hair tips for festival season 2018

Hair stylist to the Bollywood stars Asgar Saboo shares his top tips to achieve the best festival styles and keep them looking fresh all weekend!

Representational picture

Festival season is the perfect time to experiment with your look. It's all about channeling your inner bohemian goddess and really having fun with your hair! Below, hair stylist to the Bollywood stars Asgar Saboo shares his top tips to achieve the best festival styles and keep them looking fresh all weekend!

Braids

Braids are the perfect choice for festivals; they are fun, quirky and great for hiding greasy locks! Whatever your hair length and skill level, there is a braid out there for you.

Messy Pigtails

The messy pigtail look is truly bohemian, by leaving your plaits loose and undone you will look effortlessly relaxed and chic, perfect for those sunny festival days! Part your hair down the middle and braid both sides with a quick, simple plait, securing with clear elastics. To loosen the braid, start to pull it apart gently from the top to bottom. Use a small comb to tease the hair above the braid; this will add life and texture. Give the braids themselves texture by taking the comb and running it upwards along the pigtail. Add ribbons or spray on glitter to spice up the look!

Milkmaid Braids

This look will be everywhere at festivals this year. It goes perfectly with a flowing, bohemian dress and works best with unwashed hair, making it perfect for day 3 or 4 of the festival. Part your hair down the middle and pull each side into a ponytail, securing with clear elastics. Braid both ponytails and secure with hair ties. Pull the braids over the top of your head, ensuring they overlap. Tuck in the ends and secure with bobby pins. Pull out a few strands at the front and spritz with light hold hairspray to finish off this effortless look!

Space buns

This year, flower buns will be out and space buns in as the new fun way to wear your hair! They are SO simple to do and will leave you looking out of this world!

Top Tips: Part your hair down the middle in a straight line or zig-zag parting for extra punch! Pull each side into a high ponytail, securing with a hair tie. Twist your hair and roll it up into a bun, securing with another elastic. Give a generous spritz of hair spray and secure any strays with bobby pins to get the perfect look! Add block colour or streaks of hair chalk to your buns to make them really unique! We love purples for dark hair and pastels for blondes.

Loose Waves

Loose waves are the ultimate boho look for day 3 or 4 of a festival. If you’ve had your hair in braids all weekend, your hair will naturally fall into loose waves, perfect for a relaxed day in the sun.

Top Tips:

If you aren’t camping and have the luxury of a shower, this look is just as easy to replicate. Apply shape cream to just-washed hair to create waves that will stay in place all day. Tie your locks into several braids throughout your hair and blow-dry your with the plaits still in. This will leave your hair with loose waves. To add extra movement to your locks, spritz generously with salt spray, leaving you with natural looking, beachy curls.

Survival Guide

Whilst camping at festivals, your hair can often become dirty or damaged, but it doesn’t have to! There are a few simple

tips you can follow to keep your hair perfect all weekend.

Top Tips: In the week leading up to the festival, prep your hair with deep conditioning treatments to inject moisture into your hair and keep it smooth and silky all weekend. Blow dry your hair thoroughly the day before to ensure your hair stays perfect for longer.

At a festival, dry shampoo is your best friend! Take a travel sized bottle of dry shampoo with you, so you can apply it whenever and wherever you need. Try to apply if just before bed, as the solution will spread evenly through your locks as you sleep.

If you aren’t styling, avoid touching your hair. When you are sweaty or muddy, this will transfer grease to your locks leaving them messy. To avoid touching your hair too often, add an edgy twist to your style… why not try wearing a

bandana!

When you get home, rinse your hair with warm water before applying shampoo and conditioner. This will open your pores to give a much more thorough cleanse. Deep conditioning your hair with a mix of honey and olive oil will replenish all lost moisture! Leave it in for 30 minutes before rinsing with warm water and leaving your locks to air dry.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates