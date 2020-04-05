Diya Jalao: Celebrities support and laud the initiative of the PM to combat Coronavirus

Search

Published: Apr 05, 2020, 14:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

From Mammootty to Ram Charan to Hansal Mehta to Prasoon Joshi, actors and filmmakers have come out and lauded and supported the initiative of Diya Jalao by the PM to combat Coronavirus

Picture Courtesy: Twitter and Instagram
A few weeks back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all of us to come out at our balconies and clap and cheer for all the medical practitioners who are fighting and battling the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe. The response the initiative received was staggering. And now, given the support the Diya Jalao initiative has been getting, expect something spectacular this time too.

Right from Mammootty to Ram Charan to Karan Johar to Riteish Deshmukh to Anupam Kher, people have been spreading their support all over. Prasoon Joshi wrote a poem and Hansal Mehta also had a different take on it. All in all, this seems to be the kind of initiative we all must participate in and probably will.

So here are the tweets that have showered their support on Mr. Modi:

Now waiting for the pictures and videos!

