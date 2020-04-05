Diya Jalao: Celebrities support and laud the initiative of the PM to combat Coronavirus
From Mammootty to Ram Charan to Hansal Mehta to Prasoon Joshi, actors and filmmakers have come out and lauded and supported the initiative of Diya Jalao by the PM to combat Coronavirus
A few weeks back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all of us to come out at our balconies and clap and cheer for all the medical practitioners who are fighting and battling the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe. The response the initiative received was staggering. And now, given the support the Diya Jalao initiative has been getting, expect something spectacular this time too.
Right from Mammootty to Ram Charan to Karan Johar to Riteish Deshmukh to Anupam Kher, people have been spreading their support all over. Prasoon Joshi wrote a poem and Hansal Mehta also had a different take on it. All in all, this seems to be the kind of initiative we all must participate in and probably will.
So here are the tweets that have showered their support on Mr. Modi:
Light the lamp of unity and brotherhood.#IndiaFightsCOVID19 @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/a0ysIgi7Zd— Mammootty (@mammukka) April 4, 2020
âªI am proud of everyone who has faithfully been abiding by the lockdown! My love to you all.â¬ âªWith the same spirit, let's light up lamps and come together to spread awareness for 9 minutes at 9 pm this Sunday. Don’t forget! ðð¤â¬ âª@NarendraModi #LightForIndia #IndiaFightsCorona â¬
Our Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji calls all of us to unite and spread the light of hope, positivity & solidarity. Remember it’s tonight at 9pm .. switch off the lights & light a diya. We are one. #9pm9minute #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #Covid_19 #Stayhomestaysafe— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 5, 2020
Let’s all do it at 9 pm for 9 mins. Candles, Diya, flash lights. We are one. And Don’t go on road and start celebrating please. Patake mat chalane lag jana.— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 5, 2020
Let’s support PM @narendramodi’s call to fight the darkness of disease and despair by igniting the light of hope in us.Dedicating my poem to this cause #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/vGxInHJTu1— Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 3, 2020
Homage to this morning and our PM.— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 3, 2020
It’s 5th April, Sunday. Tonight at 9pm, let’s unite and let the light of hope & positivity spread far and wide! #9pm9minutes #IndiaFightsCornona @PMOIndia @narendramodi #StayHomeSaveLives— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 5, 2020
Following the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ...I hope it’s lights off for everyone tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes #9PM9minute ! Let the light of a candle .. a Diya ...your cell phone light bring the light back into our lives! ð stay safe! â¤ï¸— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 5, 2020
à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤²à¥ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ 24 à¤à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¤à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¥¤à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ 9 à¤¬à¤à¥ 9mins à¤¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¥ à¤à¤²à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¥ à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¤à¤®à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ ðð #9pm9minutes @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7FykqhzvE8— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2020
Now waiting for the pictures and videos!
