DJ Nucleya talks about shifting to Goa and his new album

In what ways would you say that shifting from Delhi to Goa has had an impact on your life?

It's just way calmer in Goa. Delhi has this crazy manic energy that I guess is the soul of the city, but it can really get to you after a while. It is really polluted and we mainly moved because of my son Guri. He was five years old at the time we moved, and we chose to shift because he was starting to fall sick and develop asthma from being in Delhi. That was the main motivation behind moving, but we also really love the slower pace of life down in Goa. My weekends are quite hectic with shows and touring, so it's really nice to come home to a mellow pace of life.

Describe the sound of your new album.

Tota Myna is the next full-length album after Raja Baja, which was launched two years ago. We have released a few singles and film tracks in between, but this is a full-blown album project. When I was thinking about making it, I had been listening to a lot of pop music. A lot of people shy away from pop music, because they don't consider it to be cool. But for me, that is a very close-minded view. It's called pop music because it is popular and it has a wider reach than niche forms of music. I am known as a bass producer, but I find the bass tag to be quite limiting and just an easy way for people to put a tag on me. Hence, I thought that with this new album, I could create a collection of songs that intentionally blurred the lines between pop music and bass music. The fusing of genres also extends to the guests we have on the album, who are not just singers but also producers and instrumentalists.

How fair would it be to say that electronic music is coming of age in India? And what progress do you see for this genre in the coming decade?

It's not really a question of fair or not anymore — it's a fact. The way the industry has grown over the last 10 years has been exponential. It has expanded in every way possible, from clubs to other producers to management companies to festivals. It's been great to watch. In the next 10 years, I feel like India is going to emerge as a really lucrative market for international DJs, even more so than it already is. I think we are going to have more international brands like EDC and Sensation coming down to India, along with bigger promoters like Live Nation and AEG.

