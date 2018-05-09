DJ Snake challenges Tamannaah Bhatia to dance on Magenta Riddim

After the French DJ wrote about Baahubali on social media, Tamannaah Bhatia praised his single in reciprocation



Tamannaah Bhatia and DJ Snake

DJ Snake loves India. He not only shot his latest single, Magenta Riddim, in Hyderabad, but also watched Baahubali recently on lead actor Tamannaah Bhatia's recommendation. After the French DJ wrote about the film on social media, Bhatia praised his single in reciprocation. She tweeted, "I heard Magenta Riddim on the airwaves and it's smashing (sic)." Their Twitter exchange lead to DJ Snake challenging Tamannaah to dance to his song. Here's Tamannaah Bhatia and DJ Snake's conversation on Twitter:

I am glad you finally did @djsnake! ð

I heard Magenta Riddim on the airwaves and it’s smashing. https://t.co/VwtHOBcbPZ — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 5, 2018

I missed it too ! Was shooting for a song for my film Naa Nuvve @djsnake https://t.co/dLhJW1kmPT — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 5, 2018

I love being a part of movies, play amazing characters but I have to say I enjoy dancing the most, I always have!! @djsnake https://t.co/HIiE3jLZvH — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 5, 2018

Hmmm now you got me thinking ð¤ , to accept or not to accept ð,

some desi swag on its way ððð @djsnake#magentariddimchallenge https://t.co/P4ax5KVKUR — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) May 5, 2018

After bagging the iconic Sridevi Award at Zee Apsara Awards, actress Tamannaah will receive the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her outstanding performance in the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently working on Telugu film Naa Nuvve and the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Queen.

