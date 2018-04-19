Djokovic struggles to beat Coric in 2nd round of Monte Carlo Masters

The ninth-seeded Serbian victor, World No. 13, needed two hours and 16 minutes to defeat Coric, world No.39, and advance to the round of 16, his second career win over Coric



Two-time Monte Carlo Masters champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia struggled to beat Borna Coric of Croatia, but ultimately triumphed 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the tennis tournament's second round on Wednesday. The ninth-seeded Serbian victor, World No. 13, needed two hours and 16 minutes to defeat Coric, world No.39, and advance to the round of 16, his second career win over Coric, reports Efe.

Djokovic, who won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2013 and 2015, earned his first Masters 1,000 win of the year on Monday in the tournament's first round against his compatriot Dusan Lajovic. Djokovic is to play the next round against fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria to secure a place in the quarter-finals. If former World No. 1 Djokovic wins his upcoming match, he may face current world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

