DK Shivakumar arrest: Congress workers protest in Karnataka, Delhi

A supporter of Congress leader DK Shivakumar being cries as he is dragged away by police personnel outside RML Hospital, where the leader has been taken for medical tests. Pic/PTI

Congress leaders and workers staged protest in various parts of the country including Bangalore, Mysuru, Ramnagara and Delhi on Wednesday against the arrest of party leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, ANI reported.

Congress workers in different district of Karnataka were seen protesting as the party had called for a statewide protest today.

While addressing protestors in Bengaluru, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "Shivakumar was available for questioning the entire time. He was cooperating. If the ED has evidence they should have prosecuted him. It is clear that this is deliberately being done. We all have seen the Income Tax raids on Congress leaders before the assembly and parliamentary election,"

The Congress leader accused the ruling party of arresting Shivakumar to divert the public's attention from the falling GDP. "The economy is in shambles and people are losing jobs. That is why the BJP is doing this to divert the attention of the people from the economy," Rao told party workers. He said that the central government is targeting the opposition leader."We are living in an authoritarian state and a fascist government is ruling the country," the Congress leader added.

In Mysuru, Congress workers led by former lawmaker Ramesh Bandi Siddegowda reportedly protested at Srirangapatna against the arrest of their Shivakumar. Protests were also seen in Channapattan area of Ramanagara district.

Meanwhile, a group of Congress workers also gathered outside RML hospital in Delhi and protested against the arrest of the Karnataka leader. Party leader KC Venugopal and MP DK Suresh also reached the hospital.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Shivakumar Tuesday evening following which the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition on August 29, challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018. Later that night, he was summoned by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was reportedly interrogated for four days.

The 57-year-old leader had earlier maintained that he had not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.

With inputs from ANI

